ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd boss Rangnick explains contracts for staff hires

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says his backroom staff are contracted to the end of this season. Rangnick has brought Chris Armas, Sascha Lense and Ewan Sharp to the club. He said, "Yes, their...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Sterling: Man Utd striker Ronaldo just phenomenal

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling admits he grew up idolising Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Sterling says he's long been a fan of the veteran striker. “Ronaldo is a phenomenal footballer," Sterling said. “Cristiano is 36 years old, but he keeps himself in good psychological and physical shape. We must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

The solution? Pogba 'sends' message to Man Utd boss Rangnick

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a cryptic message as he nears recovery from an ankle injury. Under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, performances have been underwhelming to say the least, with United struggling to beat rock-bottom Norwich City, as well as drawing with Swiss minnows Young Boys in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Armas
Person
Sascha Lense
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick drops wantaway Martial for Burnley clash

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has dropped wantaway striker Anthony Martial for tonight's clash with Burnley. Jesse Lingard has been included in the Manchester United squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Thursday night. Lingard, 29, was not part of the squad that drew 1-1 with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal great Henry: Sancho not pushing himself at Man Utd

Arsenal great Thierry Henry feels Jadon Sancho is failing to push himself at Manchester United. Sancho won praise from manager Ralf Rangnick after victory over Burnley last night. But Henry said: "Those are the types of players you want to watch but he is playing within himself. "When you are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd defender Lindelof: Hopefully I can be back with the guys soon

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he's feeling good as he recovers from a tough December. Lindelof suffered an on-field heart scare and then tested positive for covid last week. Lindelof posted to social media: "Hi everyone, I just want to check in real quick and first of all say...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick plays down prospect of Man Utd buying in January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has played down the prospect of buying in January. Rangnick was asked about his plans after victory over Burnley on Thursday night. He said, “My focus is on the current players. "As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: McTominay very important for victory over Burnley

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick praised goalscorer Scott McTominay after victory over Burnley. McTominay struck early to set the tone for the 3-1 win. Rangnick said, “We only decided this afternoon at two o'clock that he would play because he still had some problems with his ankle that he suffered at Newcastle. So it was good to have him available and in the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick admits Cavani reluctant to start games

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick admits Edinson Cavani has been reluctant to play from the start due to injury concerns. Cavani came off the bench to score the equaliser in Monday night's draw at Newcastle. Rangnick revealed on Wednesday: “Actually over the last few days, I was also considering playing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick: "As expected it was a very tough, physical game against a team who play very physical. We also showed the qualities we have in our team. It was important to raise the energy level. "The whole team performance was a lot better, I was pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche praises performance in Man Utd defeat

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says they had enough chances to get a result from their 3-1 defeat at Manchester United on Thursday night. Scott McTominay, an own goal from Ben Mee and Cristiano Ronaldo had United 3-0 ahead before Aaron Lennon pulled a goal back - all before halftime. Dyche...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s pic-n-mix approach could solve Manchester United’s midfield problem for now

Central midfield. The number sixes. The double pivot. Call it whatever you want, it is Manchester United’s problem position – the area of the pitch where they appear to have many possible solutions but no obvious answer. Despite Ralf Rangnick having several options at his disposal, on the eve of the January window opening, it is generally accepted that he is in desperate need of reinforcements.After all, the centre of midfield also happens to be an extremely important part of Rangnick’s trusted 4-2-2-2 system. It is quite literally the ‘pivot’ on which the rest of the team operates. It ...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Burnley head to Old Trafford hoping for a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone - but they’ve only won a single Premier League match this season.They’ll have hope, though, after seeing fellow bottom-three sides almost do enough to really punish Manchester United; Norwich City were only beaten by a late penalty and Newcastle should have won just a couple of days ago in what was an eventual 1-1 draw.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyThe Clarets haven’t played since 12 December due to postponements so the fans will be hoping the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick welcomes improving attacking options

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has welcomed his attacking options ahead of facing Wolves. As well as those involved in our comfortable 3-1 win over Burnley, the German will also have Bruno Fernandes available again following his suspension and the midfielder could return for the same fixture in which he made his debut for the Reds, back in February 2020.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

McCoist praises Rangnick tactics for Man Utd victory over Burnley

Rangers great Ally McCoist spotted a tactical change by Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick for their win against Burnley. United leapfrogged Tottenham into sixth spot in the Premier League after proving to be too good against Sean Dyche's side at Old Trafford on Thursday night. McCoist spotted that his compatriot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Rangnick says Man Utd not only about Ronaldo-Fernandes partnership

(Reuters) – Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he hopes to improve the understanding between all his players on the pitch and not just Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Berbatov: Man Utd can get into title race under Rangnick

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has been impressed by caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick. Berbatov has noted the improvement in United's fortunes since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with interim coach Rangnick unbeaten in five matches since he came in. Berbatov told Betfair: "I don't want it to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

BVB whiz Bellingham shuts down Liverpool, Man Utd talk

Jude Bellingham has pledged his commitment to Borussia Dortmund. The former Birmingham City midfielder is in his second season in Germany and continues to be linked with a return to England, where Liverpool and Manchester United are keen. But Bellingham says, "BVB is the best club for me and my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ronaldo: I am dissatisfied with Man Utd results; we all are

Cristiano Ronaldo admits he's unhappy with Manchester United's first-half of the season. Ronaldo made the admission as he posted a New Year's Eve message to his fans. He declared: "I am dissatisfied with the results of Manchester United. We're all unhappy, I'm sure of that. We know we have to work harder, play better, and show more than we currently show.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy