Meaghan Mikkelson knew it was bad. She had skated through groin pulls and muscle tweaks. She knew what it was like to suffer and skate through the bumps and bruises that come with the territory when you’re blocking shots as a blueliner. Mikkelson had even managed to not just suit up in the gold-medal game at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi while nursing a broken hand, but make an impact, too, recording the primary assist on the goal that sparked Canada’s last-minute comeback and overtime victory. She is certified tough, a card-carrying hockey player’s hockey player, with the war stories to prove it.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO