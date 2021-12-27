ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somalia’s president suspends Prime Minister over corruption probe

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOGADISHU (Reuters) – Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on...

WSLS

North Macedonia's prime minister formally steps down

SKOPJE – North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formally resigned Wednesday, in a move he had announced after his governing Social Democrat party's heavy defeat in October's local elections. Zaev is set to be replaced by a former deputy finance minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, who was elected as the...
POLITICS
BBC

Somalia PM Roble defiant after President Farmajo suspends him

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has suspended the prime minister, who is facing allegations of involvement in the theft of land. Mohamed Hussein Roble accused the president of trying to stage a coup, and said he would continue in office. He urged the security forces to take orders from him...
POLITICS
KEYT

Albanian prime minister apologizes over database leak

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has apologized for a large leak of personal records from a government database of state and private employees, which he said seems more like an inside job than a cyber attack. A file containing the personal identity card numbers, employment and salary data of some 637,000 people became public this week and was widely shared through messaging apps. Prime Minister Edi Rama said Thursday that the leak is being investigated. “According to preliminary analysis, it looks more like an internal infiltration rather than an outside … cyber-attack,” Rama told a press conference.
POLITICS
Guinea junta allows ex-president Conde to leave country for medical check

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea’s junta has allowed former president Alpha Conde to leave the country for a medical check-up, according to a statement read on state television on Friday. The junta or National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD), which ousted Conde in September, said the former president could...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

S. Korea pardons former President Park after corruption conviction

Former President Park Guen-hye will be granted a special pardon by the South Korean government, after serving five years in prison. Since March 2017, Park had served almost five years of a 22-year prison sentence followed her being convicted on corruption charges. Moon's decision to release the 69-year-old former president...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

South African investigators next week will hand over their first report in a long-awaited probe into state corruption under former president Jacob Zuma, the government said Friday. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday "will formally receive the first part of the report of the judicial inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud," a minister in the presidency, Mondli Gungubele told reporters.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. On Wednesday, the group said the fighter seen repeatedly slapping an ex-army commander in a widely shared video would be disciplined.
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-Afghan president says had no choice but to flee Kabul

Afghanistan’s former president said he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban closed in and denied an agreement was in the works for a peaceful takeover, disputing the accounts of former Afghan and U.S. officials. Former President Ashraf Ghani said in a BBC interview that aired Thursday that an adviser gave him just minutes to decide to abandon the capital city. He also denied widespread accusations that he left Afghanistan with millions in stolen money. Ghani's sudden and secret departure Aug. 15 left the city rudderless as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Former military chief Carter: No ‘true understanding’ of politics in Afghanistan

General Sir Nick Carter said the collapse of the Afghan government and the Kabul evacuation in August was ‘shocking’. The former head of the British armed forces admitted that no one had a “true understanding” of the political situation in Afghanistan which resulted in the Taliban sweeping back into power.
WORLD
AFP

Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges

A shipment of fake oranges hid millions of Captagon pills intercepted by Lebanese authorities, the interior minister said Wednesday, in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug. Customs officers seized "nearly nine million Captagon tablets" at Beirut's port, Bassam Mawlawi said at a press conference, noting that the cargo was heading for a Gulf country. Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria. Much of it is bound for illegal recreational use in Saudi Arabia. A customs officer confirmed to AFP that this cargo was en route to Kuwait.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trust broken with the EU in row over Northern Ireland Protocol – Sefcovic

“London has breached a great deal of trust” with Europe the bloc’s chief negotiator has claimed.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic told German news website Der Spiegel that problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol – a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland after Brexit – meant the UK “broke international law” in trying to get round the arrangement.But he said he is still confident that a compromise can be found between the two sides, although he admitted it will not be easy.Mr Sefcovic told Der Spiegel he is “pragmatic” about Foreign Secretary Liz...
POLITICS
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
POLITICS
The Independent

Turkish govt expands probe targeting Istanbul city staff

A Turkish court accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association Thursday in a case that could have political and legal repercussions on the opposition-held Istanbul municipality.The trial against 23 people involved with DIAYDER, which stands for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity Association, for purported links to outlawed Kurdish militants will begin on Feb. 18. Nine of the defendants are in pre-trial detention and some are said to work for the Istanbul municipality.The indictment as well as an Interior Ministry probe announced Sunday against hundreds of municipal staff for alleged terror links has prompted worries that the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Germany wants G7 finance ministers to focus on recovery, climate protection

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany wants to use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) to support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen efforts to improve climate protection, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday. “Germany has taken over the G7 presidency for 2022 – the...
EUROPE

