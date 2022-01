Avalanche price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $130. The strongest support is present at $81. Avalanche price prediction reveals the market to be fluctuating heavily, and the past few days have not been kind to the cryptocurrency. On December 28, 2021, the price went to $116 only to follow a steep downwards trend to a low price of $104; the next day, the price increased to $110. The price maintained a stable movement until it reached $105. From there, it went downhill to $101. On December 30, 2021, the price declined even more to $98, after which it gradually increased to $104, which is the current price of AVAX/USD.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO