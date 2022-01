While the Seahawks are possibly trending towards a humiliating loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, history does give Seahawks fans a reason to be optimistic this Sunday. Since 2000, the Seahawks are 6-1 against Detroit, with the lone loss coming on the road, 28-24, in Russell Wilson’s rookie year. The Seahawks are also 7-2 all time at home against Detroit, with the most recent loss being in 1999 with Jon Kitna under center. The other loss was in the Seahawks’ inaugural season. Detroit is the only NFC team to never win at Seattle’s current stadium, Lumen Field.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO