Sale were triumphant in their first Premiership game since November as they powered past Wasps 26-18 for a bonus-point success at the AJ Bell Stadium. Wasps had few answers to the Sharks’ attacking and defensive prowess on the day as the hosts sealed a well-deserved five-pointer. Sale secured themselves a very welcome fourth win of the league campaign while Lee Blackett’s Wasps appear to be in a spot of bother as this was their seventh loss in their last eight games in all competitions.

RUGBY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO