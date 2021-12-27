ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Saleh Virtually Joins Jets' Victory Celebration For Special Moment

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
 5 days ago
Unable to clear COVID protocols in time, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was forced to watch Sunday's victory over the Jaguars from quarantine.

That didn't stop Saleh from joining in on the celebration in the locker room after a dramatic victory, calling in on video after interim coach Ron Middleton delivered a speech.

In a clip released by the Jets on social media, New York's players erupted in cheers when their head coach's face popped up on a television screen.

"I'm so proud of everybody," Saleh said. "It's been hell in here watching this damn game, but that's December football. Whatever it freaking takes, whatever it takes."

Saleh was situated in the same room, and in the same spot, from where he spoke to reporters on Friday. He tested positive for the virus a few days before that.

The head coach wasn't the only one missing on Sunday. In the end, after adding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams 90 minutes before kickoff, 20 different players were unable to participate, stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If a few players weren't activated from the COVID list during the week, that number would've been even higher.

With several starters and key contributors unavailable on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, New York was still able to get the job done, rushing for 273 yards, scoring on special teams and making a huge game-winning stop on defense just before the final whistle.

"Offense, I freaking love the way you ran the ball today, that was freaking awesome," Saleh added. "Defense making stops when you needed to. Special teams. How about Braxton [Berrios]? Enjoy this one, I'll see you all on Wednesday."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

