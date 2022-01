The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is down by 0.64% in the last 24 hours as the value drops below $0.90 level. Earlier today, XRP/USD touches the daily high of $0.86 before giving a bearish signal at the time of writing, the coin is also floating below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) could cross below 40-level. Meanwhile, a continuous movement below the moving averages could give the market enough strength to dig dip, but crossing above this barrier may lead the market to a bullish scenario.

