Roland Leslie Sturgeon

Eugene “Gene” Leslie Gross Jr., 93, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson. Gene was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on February 2, 1928, “Ground Hogs Day,” to Mary E. and Eugene L. Gross Sr., then residing next door to the Hillsboro Hospital on Chillicothe Avenue. He went to school in Hillsboro until War World II, when the family moved to Columbus, Ohio (Bexley), where his father was employed at the Airplane Factory in 1942. Gene graduated from East High School in Columbus and entered the United States Navy in June of 1946 until 1948. He served aboard the U.S.S Cruiser Dayton CL 105, on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea, stopping in over 20 ports. He also served a short time on The Tamed Battleship Missouri BB62 before his honorable discharge.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO