Roland Leslie Sturgeon

By Staff Reports
Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoland Leslie Sturgeon, 81, of Salem, died at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at the Hoosier Christian Village. He was born on September 29, 1940, in Tampico, to the late Guy A. and Edna Ballard Sturgeon. In 1957, he graduated from Reppert School of Auctioneering and Livestock Judging and...

