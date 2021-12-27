ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Quantum and the Future of Cryptography

By Vidya Subramanian
nationaldefensemagazine.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging Technology Horizons: Quantum and the Future of Cryptography. The ability to encrypt information is an essential part of military command and control, just as breaking military codes has been a decisive factor in modern warfare. With that in mind, the United States should take steps now to prepare for a...

www.nationaldefensemagazine.org

nanowerk.com

Machine learning models quantum devices

(Nanowerk News) Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs.
ENGINEERING
studyfinds.org

Are diamonds the missing link to quantum computing?

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Flawed diamonds could be key in unlocking the next generation of computing and perhaps one day the quantum internet, a new study suggests. Revolutionary new tech allowing for unhackable networks and information that travels faster than the speed of light could be one step closer due to the new discovery.
ENGINEERING
CMSWire

Is Your Company Ready for Quantum Computing?

Quantum computing (QC) is becoming more common across the enterprise and industrial landscape. Its growing use has led many vendors to begin productizing QC software and hardware solutions. We've been talking about QC for years now, but the actual development and availability of products has taken a long time to reach the market.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

An entirely new way of preparing quantum systems to develop components for quantum technology

After the "first quantum revolution"—the development of devices such as lasers and the atomic clock—the "second quantum revolution" is currently in full swing. Experts from all over the world are developing fundamentally new technologies based on quantum physics. One key application is quantum communication, where information is written and sent in light. For many applications making use of quantum effects, the light has to be in a certain state—namely a single photon state. But what is the best way of generating such single photon states? In the PRX Quantum journal, researchers from Münster, Bayreuth and Berlin (Germany) have now proposed an entirely new way of preparing quantum systems in order to develop components for quantum technology.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

Quantum Linear Function

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. What’s the easiest way to make a mundane topic interesting?. Correct! You just add the word “quantum” to it. Wanna see?. How about the linear function? It...
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

Real-Time Error Correction for Quantum Computing

An experiment shows that errors in quantum computation can be repeatedly corrected on the fly. Random errors incurred during computation are one of the biggest obstacles to unleashing the full power of quantum computers. Researchers have now demonstrated a technique that allows errors to be detected and corrected in real time as the computation proceeds. It also allows error correction to be conducted several times on a single quantum bit (qubit) during the calculation [1]. Both features are needed to make the basic elements—the logical qubits—of a fully error-tolerant quantum computer that can be scaled up and used for applications beyond the specialized ones that these machines have tackled so far.
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

How to build a quantum computer

Building a large-scale physical quantum computer is challenging. When scaling up qubits, wiring diagrams get increasingly complicated. Bogdan Govoreanu, quantum computing program manager at Imec, has shown a smart way of interconnecting neighboring silicon qubits in a 2D bilinear array. This architecture tackles the qubit connectivity problem and is a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Marbles in a Bowl of Light – The Speed Limit for Quantum Computations

An international study shows which factors determine the speed limit for quantum computations. Which factors determine how fast a quantum computer can perform its calculations? Physicists at the University of Bonn and the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology have devised an elegant experiment to answer this question. The results of the study are published in the journal Science Advances.
COMPUTERS
realcleardefense.com

Will Quantum Transform Defence Capabilities?

Defence researchers have been experimenting with quantum technologies for decades, with some results and capabilities proving more promising than others. The question is not whether quantum will proliferate the defence world, but when and to what extent. Norbert Neumann investigates what quantum computing and sensing mean for militaries.
MILITARY
Physics World

Quantum science & technology: Highlights of 2021

Last month, Physics World reported on a campaign to make 2025 the official UN International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. Although we wish the campaigners well, here at the magazine’s socially-distanced HQ we’ve already found plenty to celebrate in 2021, thanks to researchers around the world. Here are a few highlights.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Semiconductors reach the quantum world

Quantum effects in superconductors could give semiconductor technology a new twist. Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI and Cornell University in New York State have identified a composite material that could integrate quantum devices into semiconductor technology, making electronic components significantly more powerful. They publish their findings today in the journal Science Advances.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Examining recent developments in quantum chromodynamics

Created as an analogy for Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) — which describes the interactions due to the electromagnetic force carried by photons — Quantum Chromodynamics (QCD) is the theory of physics that explains the interactions mediated by the strong force — one of the four fundamental forces of nature.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Solids with special symmetries for quantum and spintronics applications

(Nanowerk News) While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components (Nature, "Symmetry-enforced topological nodal planes at the Fermi surface of a magnet"). These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Measuring the capabilities of quantum computers

Quantum computers can now run interesting programs, but each processor's capability-the set of programs that it can run successfully-is limited by hardware errors. These errors can be complicated, making it difficult to accurately predict a processor's capability. Benchmarks can be used to measure capability directly, but current benchmarks have limited flexibility and scale poorly to many-qubit processors. We show how to construct scalable, efficiently verifiable benchmarks based on any program by using a technique that we call circuit mirroring. With it, we construct two flexible, scalable volumetric benchmarks based on randomized and periodically ordered programs. We use these benchmarks to map out the capabilities of twelve publicly available processors, and to measure the impact of program structure on each one. We find that standard error metrics are poor predictors of whether a program will run successfully on today's hardware, and that current processors vary widely in their sensitivity to program structure.
COMPUTERS
IFLScience

A Tardigrade Might Be The First Animal To Be Quantum Entangled – And Live

It’s a long way from “beam me up, Scotty" and not quite Schrodinger’s tardigrade, but for the first time, a living animal has been claimed to be quantum entangled – and lived. Once thought of as confined to the world of subatomic particles, quantum entanglement has slowly been applied to more and more complex objects, now possibly including a multi-cellular life form for the first time. However, some physicists dispute what occurred was real entanglement.
SCIENCE

