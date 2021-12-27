ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer antiviral pills for Covid may be risky when taken with other medications, experts warn

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25K09i_0dWVAg6v00

Pfizer ’s new antiviral pills against Covid-19 may not be safe for everyone, experts have cautioned, adding that the new drug could be life-threatening when taken with other medications.

The US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) recently authorised Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, for emergency use in those with mild or moderate Covid-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill, including older people and those with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, or diabetes.

Paxlovid’s treatment is a combination of two pills — the antiviral nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir — taken over five days, which Pfizer said showed near 90 per cent efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients.

Merck’s antiviral pill Molnupiravir, reportedly less efficacious than Pfizer’s, is restricted for use only in adults when other authorised treatments such as monoclonal antibodies are inaccessible or are not “clinically appropriate.”

Both Pfizer’s and Merck’s antiviral pills aren’t authorised for people already hospitalised with Covid-19, and are to be taken as soon as a person feels symptoms.

Molnupiravir is not authorised for children as it may interfere with bone growth and is also not recommended for pregnant women due to potential birth defect possibilities.

In a new fact sheet , the FDA has issued a list of medications that should not be taken along with the Paxlovid cocktail.

It says the drug combination is not recommended for people with severe kidney and liver disease as one of the drugs in the antiviral cocktail may cause severe consequences with widely-used medications such as statins and antidepressants.

Ritonavir — one of the drugs part of the Paxlovid cocktail — has been shown to suppress a liver enzyme called CYP3A, which breaks down many medications, including nirmatrelvir, helping retain the antiviral in the body at therapeutic levels for longer durations.

However, experts caution that this effect may boost other co-administered drugs to toxic levels. “Therefore, caution should be exercised when administering Paxlovid to patients with pre-existing liver diseases, liver enzyme abnormalities, or hepatitis,” the FDA noted.

Since one of the drugs in the combination, ritonavir, is also an HIV-1 enzyme inhibitor, experts caution Paxlovid use may lead to the virus developing resistance to this class of enzyme inhibitors in individuals with undiagnosed or uncontrolled HIV-1 infection.

They say that people who have been prescribed Pfizer’s or Merck’s new medications will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists.

“Its effect on drug metabolism may result in drug interactions, and some drugs may be contraindicated. However, in light of the fact that Paxlovid has a short duration of treatment of five days, combined with a low dose of Ritonavir of 100 milligrams, we believe that healthcare professionals should find most DDIs to be generally manageable,” a Pfizer spokesperson told The Hill .

“Healthcare providers should consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during Paxlovid therapy and review concomitant medications during Paxlovid therapy,” the spokesperson added.

But since the Paxlovid treatment regimen is brief, experts say the risk of adverse interactions with other medications could be manageable.

“Pharmacists are highly trained experts in medication safety and monitoring and are an excellent source of information and advice about interactions between medications and also supplements and herbal products,” Emily Zadvorny, a clinical pharmacist who is the executive director of the Colorado Pharmacists Society, told NBC News.

“They will help determine if a significant interaction exists and devise solutions to mitigate the interaction if possible,” Dr Zadvorny added.

Related
Medscape News

More Lots of Diabetes Pill, Metformin, Recalled in US

The drumbeat of US recalls continues for various lots of extended-release metformin due to contamination with unacceptably high levels of a nitrosoamine that pose a cancer risk. On December 28, Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc voluntarily recalled 33 lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP 750 mg to the retail level, as...
HEALTH
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ClarkCountyToday

Report: Two more deaths from heart failure following Pfizer vaccine

Port Townsend Free Press report offers more insight into possible adverse effects of COVID vaccinations. Editor’s note – This story was first reported by the Port Townsend Free Press and is published here with permission of its editorial team. All images and content are courtesy of the Port Townsend Free Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
westcentralsbest.com

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Suspended

The Louisiana Department of Health is pausing administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations. Recent data demonstrate that these two monoclonal antibodies used in the treatment are not effective against the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant circulating in the U.S. As a result, the federal government paused further allocations of these monoclonal antibodies pending updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

Company recalls a diabetes drug because it might have too much of a carcinogen

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled all 33 lots of type 2 diabetes drug 750 mg strength metformin with remaining shelf life after long-term testing on one of the lots revealed too much NDMA. NDMA, or N-nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a probable human carcinogen and was the reason for numerous metformin recalls...
INDUSTRY
WJBF

Oral antiviral Covid-19 treatment available at three area pharmacies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Health announced the allocation of Merk and Pfizer oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments across Georgia Thursday. There are three locations in the CSRA with availability of the two treatments. Below are the three locations carrying Paxlovid and Molnupiravir: Walgreens 4310 Washington Rd. Evans GA 30809 Walgreens 3900 Washington […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Paxlovid: Covid pill from Pfizer approved in UK for those most at risk

A Covid treatment developed by vaccine-maker Pfizer has been approved in the UK for people who are most at risk from developing serious disease.The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) made the announcement on Friday after the treatment, which comes in a pill form and is called Paxlovid, was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death.The MRHA said the pill, taken after a person is infected, is not a replacement for vaccines as it urged the public to continue coming forward for their jabs.The health body added it was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

