NBA

Rockets at Hornets: Monday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

When the Rockets faced the Hornets exactly one month ago in Houston, Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. led the home team to a statement win over LaMelo Ball and Charlotte in what was ultimately the second victory of a long seven-game winning streak.

As a result, don’t expect the Hornets to take the Rockets lightly in Monday’s rematch from Charlotte, which should feature both teams having fresh legs after three full days of rest over Christmas.

But the Rockets are navigating a back-to-back, with another game looming Tuesday versus the Lakers in Houston. Thus, they may need to be mindful of maintenance considerations, particularly for players like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. who are recently coming off injuries.

When and How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 27
  • Time: 6 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (10-23)

  • Guard: Eric Gordon
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: David Nwaba
  • Forward: Jae’Sean Tate
  • Center: Christian Wood

Charlotte Hornets (17-17)

  • Guard: LaMelo Ball
  • Guard: Terry Rozier
  • Forward: Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • Forward: Jalen McDaniels
  • Center: Mason Plumlee

Projected lineups are from each team’s official game notes.

Injury reports

Both Green (left hamstring injury management) and Porter (left thigh contusion) are listed as questionable for Monday, likely due to the back-to-back. If absences are deemed necessary, is not yet clear whether the Rockets might opt to stagger those, meaning one guard misses the first game and the other the second, or if they might rest both on one side of the back-to-back and be at full strength on the other.

Making matters more complicated, rotation regulars Garrison Mathews and DJ Augustin are out for the time being due to health and safety protocols. That could mean more minutes for reserve wings and guards such as Nwaba, Armoni Brooks, and rookie Josh Christopher.

The Hornets have their own issues with health and safety protocols, with PJ Washington, Cody Martin, and Miles Bridges all listed as out.

