‘This one felt good’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises mom with new car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
The Rock pulled off a move his pro wrestling fans would have enjoyed.

Dwayne Johnson, the wrestler-turned-actor, surprised his mother with a brand new Cadillac for Christmas, People reported.

The “Red Notice” actor, 49, was aided in the surprise by two tag team partners -- his daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, the magazine reported.

Ata Johnson was led to a driveway and then gasped when she saw the gleaming white car.

“This one felt good,” Dwayne Johnson posted on Instagram. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in.”

Dwayne Johnson also shared photographs of his mother “overcome with pure joy” as she looked over her new vehicle, People reported.

“I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she.”

It is not the first time Johnson has surprised his mother with a big gift. In 2018, he bought his mother a new home, “Today” reported.

“Merry Christmas, Ma, enjoy your new ride,” Dwayne Johnson wrote this weekend. “And your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve a lot more.”

CELEBRITIES
