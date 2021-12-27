Justin Jefferson Calls Out Vikings' Lack of Red Zone Aggressiveness, Energy in Loss to Rams

Nearly two full seasons into Justin Jefferson's unbelievable, record-setting career, a harsh reality is setting in for the 22-year-old superstar wide receiver: unless the Vikings pull off a miracle over the next two weeks, he's going to enter his third year in the NFL without a playoff berth to his name in a league where 14 of 32 teams make it every season.

2020 seemed like an aberration. It was a weird COVID year in which the Vikings lost several key contributors on defense and couldn't figure out their offensive line. Jefferson did all he could by setting the league ablaze with the Super Bowl-era record for receiving yards as a rookie, but the Vikings couldn't quite sneak into the playoffs.

This year was supposed to be different. The Vikings loaded up their defensive in free agency, revamped the offensive line through the draft, and — at least on paper — had all the pieces in place on both sides of the ball to contend in the NFC. And yet, after their latest frustrating defeat in a winnable game, Jefferson and others were left shaking the heads, searching for answers.

The Vikings' 30-23 loss to the Rams left their playoff odds hanging on by a thread at around 10 percent. It wasn't supposed to go like this for a team with big-name talent all across the roster, headlined by electrifying stars like Jefferson.

“I have no idea," Jefferson said when asked about the Vikings' inconsistency. "We gotta get over that hump. It’s definitely tough in this league winning games and just being in a dogfight every single week. But we gotta find a way, we gotta find a way to push through and get dubs. We just got to find a way to get over that .500 [mark]."

As usual, Jefferson played his role at a high level, finishing with 8 catches for 116 yards on 12 targets. He broke Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL record for receiving yards in a player's first two seasons, a moment made extra special with his good friend OBJ in the building. He battled with Jalen Ramsey all afternoon, winning his fair share of reps against one of the premiere cornerbacks in the game.

But it didn't result in a victory, and that's all that matters. For all of Jefferson's greatness, the Vikings are just 14-17 since drafting him. It's been a tough adjustment for a player who got used to winning during LSU's 15-0 national championship season in 2019.

Even though Jefferson saw 12 targets and is one of the league leaders in that category this season, there's always an argument that he should be getting the ball more. Playing conservative was a major issue for the Vikings' offense early this season, and they fell back into that at times on Sunday, specifically in the red zone.

On their first trip inside the 20, the Vikings had a first-and-goal at the Rams' 8. They decided to run up the middle twice in a row, gaining no yards, and Kirk Cousins' third-down pass to K.J. Osborn was dropped and resulted in an interception. On their next trip — one created by an Anthony Barr interception, the first of three Matthew Stafford INTs on the day — a sack was followed by two quick throws short of the end zone. On their next real trip (excluding a one-play TD when Barr returned another pick to the 2), a second-and-goal run went backwards and Cousins threw a baffling checkdown to the flat on third down.

Whether it was Cousins' fault or offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's, the Vikings simply weren't good enough in the red zone and it resulted in them squandering several important scoring opportunities.

"I think we should be more aggressive when we get down there, as soon as we get down there," Jefferson said. "But I’m not the one calling the plays. I’m just here to do my job and do what’s told to me. But, we can’t get down in the red zone that many times and come out with three points."

That's a more blunt, honest answer than you usually see at postgame press conferences, but Jefferson is right. He's tired of watching the Vikings fail to convert on their chances, especially when he isn't getting opportunities in those circumstances. Jefferson was only targeted on one of Cousins' eight red zone pass attempts against the Rams.

Also concerning was Jefferson's assessment of the Vikings' lethargic start to the game. They scored just 3 points in the first half and looked awfully flat on offense for much of the first two quarters.

"I felt like after that first half we had a little more energy than what we came out with," he said. "Second half, I think we came out with a little bit more energy, so it's just all about starting with that energy from the get-go, especially with a good team, a good offense that can move the ball, had the time of possession for a good minute, so we've just got to come out firing off the jump."

"[We can't] come out with lack of energy, just knowing what's at stake. It's not totally over yet. We've got some juice left, but we've just got to go win these two games, be aggressive, be emotionally into it and just be mentally prepared to go in there and fight our butt off."

There's no excuse for coming out flat in a must-win game against a team like the Rams.

The Vikings might only be two years into the Jefferson era, but they're four years into the Cousins era. Mike Zimmer has been around for eight years. Rick Spielman has been around for 16. This is who they are. Good enough to be in every game and hang around the edge of the playoff race, but not good enough to consistently win enough games to be a real threat.

And as Jefferson's frustration mounts, it's time to consider serious changes to the organization in an effort to get out of their rut and look for new ways to build a winner around their historically brilliant receiver.

