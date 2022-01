NEW YORK (Reuters) -Investors have piled into traditionally defensive stocks in the last weeks of the year, spurring a rally some believe may lose steam early in 2022. The S&P 500’s top performing sectors this month are consumer staples, real estate investment trusts, healthcare and utilities. Each of the sectors, which are viewed as popular destinations during times of uncertainty, have risen by 9% or more in December and outpaced the broader index’s gain of about 5%.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO