The 15 best beers we drank this year

This year, as restaurants and bars opened back up, vaccines were the hottest shots in the country. (I’ll take a triple, please.) Fabulous, immersive bars sprang up from the hospitality ashes, even as some industry favorites, having survived the pandemic, shut down for good. In a reversal of its bubbly boom, hard seltzer sales actually started to fall, just as we started to guzzle Martinis (or “Martinis,” or, hell, any drink poured by a professional into a Martini glass). Still, bar owners can’t quite decide on the national mood: do we want intimate speakeasies, a bar with a sweeping view, a dance party, or a dive? Yes, yes, yes, and yes. It just depends on the night of the week.
