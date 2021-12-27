Arctic comes in from cold

After a chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night to send out 2021, we get to enjoy a mild New Year's Day to usher in 2022, but a major winter chill is coming around sunset Saturday evening. An arctic cold front will plunge temperatures in Coleman County from near 70 Saturday afternoon to near 20 by sunrise Sunday morning. North wind 20 to 30 mph will cause a wind chill of 5 to 10 degrees Sunday morning. Expect high temperatures on Sunday near 40 with another hard freeze of 20 degrees Sunday night into Monday morning.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO