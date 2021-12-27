ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arctic comes in from cold

By Bathsheba Demuth Guest Columnist
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arctic is having a bit of a moment: From climate change...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

colemantoday.com

Arctic Cold Front to Arrive Saturday Evening

After a chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night to send out 2021, we get to enjoy a mild New Year's Day to usher in 2022, but a major winter chill is coming around sunset Saturday evening. An arctic cold front will plunge temperatures in Coleman County from near 70 Saturday afternoon to near 20 by sunrise Sunday morning. North wind 20 to 30 mph will cause a wind chill of 5 to 10 degrees Sunday morning. Expect high temperatures on Sunday near 40 with another hard freeze of 20 degrees Sunday night into Monday morning.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cold Weather Coming to the Area

There have been talks of an arctic cold front moving through the area for the past week now and that cold air will finally push through northeast Oklahoma on Saturday morning and temperature will do nothing but drop as the day moves forward. Meteorologist with the News on 6, Stephen Nehenz tells us what to expect.
ENVIRONMENT
KOCO

Very Cold, Arctic Blast for New Year's Day

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a winter mix today mainly across northern, western, and parts of central Oklahoma with with wind chills dropping to near zero. Low temperatures tonight will fall to near 10 degrees with highs on Sunday afternoon near 30.
ENVIRONMENT

