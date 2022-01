Tesla will no longer allow passengers to play games on the infotainment screens of its models while they are in motion. The car manufacturer only recently introduced Passenger Play, a function that turns the central infotainment display into a split screen where passengers can play games while the car is moving. The new feature quickly caused controversy as it could also be easily used by drivers and earlier this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into the system. Tesla has now agreed to alter the feature.

