Hockey Mountain High Podcast: Taxi Squad Ready

By Aarif Deen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to “Taxi Squad Ready” on Spreaker. The Avalanche are back and prepping for Wednesday’s game after an extended holiday break. Aarif and J.J. have all the roster updates after Sunday’s practice, including guys in COVID protocol and their return dates, upcoming call ups, the...

Michigan State
