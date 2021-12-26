Ravens HC John Harbaugh says team will keep fighting over remainder of 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens were beaten by the Cincinnati Bengals 41-21 in Week 16 with sole possession of first place in the AFC North on the line. The depleted Ravens’ defense was dominated by the Bengals offense all game. Baltimore had to start their third different quarterback in as many weeks in Josh Johnson, who played well, but his performance wasn’t enough to pull out a victory.

In John Harbaugh’s postgame press conference immediately following the game, he mentioned that the team will keep fighting in regards to the last two games of the season against the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers. Both of those games are at M&T Bank Stadium.

“So, the outcomes are meaningful, they matter, but it’s not a one-game season, and it’s not a one-game career. So, we’ll keep fighting. We have two more games left in the regular season. We’ll see if we can do something meaningful this year. We’ll get some guys healthy. We’ll get a bunch of guys healthy, and we’ll see what we can do.”

In order to make the postseason this year, it’s very likely that they’ll have to win their last two games of the year. The Ravens aren’t ones to give up, and they certainly will give it their all over the remainder of the season.