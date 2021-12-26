ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives brief injury update on CB Anthony Averett

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp88l_0dWV3MQz00

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their cornerback room be reduced to practically nothing over the course of the 2021 season. They lost star cornerback Marcus Peters before the year began, and have seen most of the remaining players at the position be picked off one by one as the year has progressed.

In Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore lost another one of their cornerbacks in Anthony Averett, who went down in a large amount of pain after tackling Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah. Averett was carted off of the field and eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. When asked about Averett after the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a brief update on the cornerback.

“Yes, it’s a rib [injury]. It might be some kind of a rib deal right there. So, we’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow.”

Baltimore simply can’t afford to lose any more players at cornerback, especially with two must-win games coming up against the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as being carted off usually entails and the fourth-year cornerback will be able to return in Week 17.

