PG&E Crews Continue To Restore Power As Winter Storm System Is Forecasted To Bring More Snow, Rain And Wind

By Business Wire
 5 days ago

After a week of on and off rains, a series of holiday winter storms are forecasted to intensify Sunday night into Monday. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) electric and vegetation crews have restored service to thousands of customers following weather-related outages.

PG&E crews have restored electric service to nearly 50,000 customers since Christmas morning, with 15,000 customers still experiencing outages as of 5 p.m. on Sunday. Crews are also preparing to respond to any outages from the next pulse of the current storm system.

PG&E meteorologists are forecasting low snow levels tonight and tomorrow with heavier snow accumulations in the low to mid elevations. That snow accumulation could lead to increased power outages in some areas.

The wet and unsettled weather pattern looks to continue through Tuesday in certain areas—the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday morning for the Sierra and northern mountains—before drier conditions possibly return, along with potentially very cold temperatures.

"Throughout the last week we've been focused on staying ready and keeping the power on for our customers. This weekend, as our customers hopefully enjoy time with their families, the men and women of PG&E continue to work in challenging conditions to power our state," said Wade Smith, PG&E's Senior Vice President, Electric Operations.

Winter storms produce wet and windy conditions that can cause trees, limbs and other debris to fall into power lines, damage equipment and interrupt electric service. In some areas, ground already saturated by previous storms, along with drought-intensified conditions that weakened vegetation, could cause more trees to fall into equipment and cause power outages.

PG&E's meteorology team has developed a Storm Outage Prediction Model that incorporates real-time weather forecasts, historical data and system knowledge to accurately show where and when storm impacts will be most severe. This model enables the company to pre-stage crews and equipment as storms approach to enable rapid response to outages. Those activities are taking place now.

Fall and winter rain and snow in PG&E's service area have been a welcomed occurrence, especially in lieu of drought conditions in the state. Since the start of the weather year on Oct. 1, rain totals have been 206% of normal at the Oakland Airport. Statewide, California's snowpack has grown from 19% of historic averages on Dec. 10 to 102% as of Dec. 23, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Among other actions being taken by PG&E:

  • Workers are tackling restoration in challenging weather conditions and are supported by the utility's geosciences team. Geosciences is monitoring potential post-wildfire debris flows from incoming rains which could impact PG&E's equipment and vegetation around its equipment.
  • PG&E distributed power poles, power lines, transformers and other electric equipment from our three materials centers to yards throughout our service territory to restore power to impacted areas as quickly as possible.
  • Local and regional operations emergency centers have been activated throughout our service area in impacted regions to allocate all staff and resources to restoration efforts.

Keeping Customers Informed

PG&E knows how important it is to keep its customers informed. Customers can view real-time outage information on its website outage center and search by a specific address, by city or by county. This site has been updated to include in-language support for 16 languages.

Additionally, customers can sign up for outage notifications by text, email or phone. PG&E will let customers know the cause of an outage, when crews are on their way, the estimated restoration time, and when power is restored.

Storm Safety Tips

  • Never touch downed wires:If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
  • Secure outdoor furniture:Deck furniture, lightweight yard structures and decorative lawn items should be secured as they can be blown by high winds and damage overhead power lines and property.
  • Use generators safely:Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.
  • Use flashlights, not candles:During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
  • Have a backup phone:If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.
  • Have fresh drinking water, ice:Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.
  • Turn off appliances:If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.
  • Safely clean up:After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.

Other tips can be found at www.pge.com/beprepared.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get PG&E Corporation Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211226005007/en/

Comments / 0

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
SFGate

Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vandaliaradio.com

Latest Forecast shows very little snow, little to no freezing rain for area out of New Year’s Winter Storm

Although the forecast can certainly change, the latest information shows very little snow and no freezing rain for the area in the New Year’s Night winter storm. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it shows less than 1 inch of snow and little to no freezing rain for the area. Information shows there is just a 10% chance that we would see as much as 3/10ths of an inch of snow. The timing of the snow for our area would be 9 pm on Saturday night to 9 am Sunday morning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
CBS San Francisco

Stormy Weather Lifts Much Of San Francisco Bay Area Out Of Extreme Drought Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After months of being locked in the grip of an extreme drought, December’s wintery onslaught has dumped several inches of rain in the San Francisco Bay Area and more than 11 feet of snow in the Sierra to considerably eased those parched-dry conditions. According to the federal drought monitor update issued Thursday, nearly the entire Bay Area has emerged from the extreme drought designation. Only the Tri-Valley area of the East Bay remained extremely water challenged. Still on the monitor map, the Bay Area was shaded in orange, showing the region remains in a severe drought. KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cpr.org

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: What To Expect For California’s Drought After Record Snow, Rain

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Record breaking snow and rainfall since October has drought and forestry experts optimistic about what’s to come, but a wet start to the water season does not guarantee California’s statewide drought will end. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab recorded 212″ of snow in December, which totaled 258% of the average snowpack through Dec. 29 and 70% of the average annual snowfall. How those numbers and above average totals impact the drought will take more time. “I think in this case we’re not there yet, we won’t really know how wet this year’s gonna be until, March,” said Jay...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

‘Could Not Have Asked For A Better December’ – Sierra Snowpack Above Normal After Early Season Storms

PHILLIPS STATION, El Dorado County (CBS SF) – Early season storms that dumped large amounts of snow helped bring the Sierra snowpack to above normal, but California remains in a drought, state water officials said Thursday. In its first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station, the California Department of Water Resources measured 78.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 20 inches, which is 202% of average for the location on this date. Statewide, the snowpack is 160% of average for this time of year. “We could not have asked for a better December in terms of Sierra snow and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Watch For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Parts of the Chicago area could get more than 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, prompting a winter storm watch for Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties; and from 6 a.m. Saturday through midnight Saturday night for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, McHenry, and Will counties. Snow totals could exceed 6 inches in some areas. However, the track of the storm could still change, leading to more rain than snow, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon. The snow...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Significant’ Winter Storm Set to Rock Much of U.S. on New Year’s Day

Be careful Outsiders—there’s a massive winter storm brewing in much of the United States. And it may affect your New Year’s Day plans. As reported by The Sun, the coming storm spans from the Rockies into northern New England. It may bring up to eight inches of snow to many low-lying areas. And more than three feet of the white stuff could cover parts of the Cascades, Sawtooth, and Wasatch mountain ranges.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

PG&E crews work round the clock to restore power to Sierra communities

(KTXL) – With snowshoes on and shovels in hand, Pacific Gas and Electric workers have been in these conditions for days now, in response to multiple ongoing power outages that left tens of thousands of the utility company’s Sierra region customers in the dark since Monday. “We understand this is creating a very difficult situation […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Plumas County News

PG&E update: More power to be restored in Plumas tonight, tomorrow

PG&E has restored power to thousands of customers in the North Valley who were impacted by Monday’s winter storm, but some still remain without power locally in Butte and Plumas counties. The last time Northern California had storms of this magnitude was back in 2016, the last relatively wet...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
