The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming December 28, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In February 2021, Camber completed a business combination with Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking").

On May 24, 2021, Camber revealed that the New York Stock Exchange had notified Camber that it was not in compliance with its continued listing standards because, among other things, "issues that have arisen in connection with . . . finalizing the determination of the fair values of both assets and liabilities associated with [Camber]'s acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking."

On this news, Camber's stock price declined by $0.04 per share, or 9%, to close at $0.57 per share on May 25, 2021.

Then, on August 16, 2021, Viking filed its quarterly report for second quarter 2021 reporting a net loss of $9.85 million net loss and stating that its subsidiary, Elysium Energy, LLC, and other parties to a term loan agreement "are in default of the maximum leverage ratio covenant."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.03, or 7%, to close at $0.37 per share on August 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on October 5, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that the "market is badly mistaken about Camber's share count and ignorant of [Camber's] terrifying capital structure," estimating the Company's "fully diluted share count is roughly triple the widely reported number."

On this news, Camber's stock price fell $1.56 per share, or 50%, to close at $1.53 per share on October 5, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post-Merger; (ii) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company's delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (iii) an institutional investor was diluting Camber's shares at a significant rate following the Company's July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Camber securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 28, 2021to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

