Spurs set season-high, blitz short-handed Pistons, 144-109

Multi-team trades have become relatively commonplace in the NBA, with multiple players often moving to new destinations due to those transactions. However, they're not easy to get over the finish line, as a multi-team trade has to give multiple franchises satisfactory returns. In this article, we provide a 4-team trade...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. Tyus Jones scored 18, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke each had 17 points as Memphis pulled away in the second half. Clarke was 8 of 11 from the field; Jones 7 of 14.
The Detroit Pistons already owned the league's worst record before they got hit with a wave of COVID-19 positives. What's happened to them over the past week seems almost cruel. They've had eight players enter the league's protocols and with two other key players, Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk, sidelined...
LINE: Pistons -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its four-game skid when the Pistons play San Antonio. The Pistons are 3-13 in home games. Detroit has a 1-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Spurs are 7-10 in road games. San Antonio leads the Western...
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways on Tuesday night after a win over the Houston Rockets as visitors. The Purple and Gold snapped a 5-game losing streak, getting the 17th victory of the season. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double in a game that saw Bron...
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
The Brooklyn Nets are flying high at 23-9 and that’s without one of their best players in Kyrie Irving. Thankfully for them, he’s returning to the team to play in road games and James Harden knows just how vital that will be to the Nets’ success. Speaking...
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
Patrick Beverley threw some shade at Rudy Gobert following a game against the Utah Jazz earlier this month, and apparently his bosses were not thrilled about it. Beverley spoke with the media following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. He made a remark about the team not wanting him to talk to reporters anymore.
Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
A Bulls storyline during the dark days of their rebuild is coming full circle. Chicago will sign forward/center Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon
Jason Lloyd talks about the news of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, the impact it will have on the Cavs for the remainder of the season and who this team could target in a trade to acquire point guard help.
Comments / 0