Energy Industry

India's Gail hires new LNGC from Japan's NYK

naturalgasworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace Emilia, the vessel that will be chartered, is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine. Japanese shipping company NYK has signed a multi-year time-charter contract with India’s...

www.naturalgasworld.com

AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Deep Industries wins Mundra LNG terminal contract

Mumbai-listed Deep Industries will provide gas compression services for Mundra terminal in western India. Mumbai-listed Deep Industries has won a 444mn rupee ($6mn) contract to provide gas compression services for Mundra terminal in western India for five years, it said on December 29. The 5mn metric tons/yr terminal at Mundra...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Output at China's Fuling shale gas field hits record

Fuling shale gas field, in central southwest China's Sichuan basin, became operational in 2014. Chinese state-run energy firm Sinopec has produced a record 7.1bn m3 of shale gas from the Fuling shale gas field during the January 1-December 28 period, up 7.1% year/year, Xinhua news agency reported on December 29.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Invictus to raise A$5.5mn for Zimbabwe gas project

The Cabora Bassa project comprises the Mzarabani and Msasa gas and condensate prospects, which Invictus describes as "world-class multi-trillion ft3" plays. Australia’s Invictus Energy will raise A$5.5mn ($3.98mn) to support the development of the Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe, it said on December 29. The company has announced a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Lng#Lngc#Nyk#Japanese#Indian
naturalgasworld.com

Despite short-term balance, global gas markets not out of the woods yet

Prices are moderating, and new supplies of LNG are headed to Europe to alleviate the supply emergency, but volatility remains an issue elsewhere. After a tumultuous week for TTF prices, which rose to and then tumbled from all-time highs of nearly $60/Mmbtu, the market is more balanced in the short term as a result of LNG supplies of at least 0.8 million tonnes across 11 tankers being re-directed from Asia and an upward revision to near-term temperature forecasts across northwest Europe.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion Energy to supply LNG to China's Zhejiang Hangjiaxin

The deliveries are expected to start in 2023. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has signed an agreement to supply LNG to China’s Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co., it said on December 28. Under the agreement, up to 0.5mn metric tons/year of LNG will be delivered to Hangjiaxin from 2023. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

New UAM accords solidify EHang’s AAV position in Japan

Leading autonomous air vehicle (AAV) maker EHang stepped up its business development in Japan with a pair of notable deals, including securing the first order for its VT-30 long-range craft and deepening its work preparing the nation for looming urban air mobility (UAM) operations. EHang said it had concluded the...
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Uzbekistan opens $3.6bn GTL plant

Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022. Uzbekistan on December 25 officially opened the $3.6bn gas-to-liquid plant in the Qashqadaryo region. Uzbekistan GTL (UzGTL) converts domestic natural gas into liquid fuels and products with import substitution potential estimated at over $1bn/year, the government said. Full operational capacity is expected in the 1H of 2022 when the plant will process 3.6bn m3/yr of gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Qatar pledges $6mn for Gas for Gaza: press

An agreement sees Israeli gas powering Gaza’s lone power plant. An agreement reached between Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and the entity that manages the only power plant in the Gaza Strip could see Israeli gas replacing diesel fuel there, The Times of Israel reported December 26. The Times reported...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

No Gazprom booking on Yamal-Europe: press

The natural gas pipeline is exposed to regional geopolitical risk factors. The Reuters news service reported December 27 that Russian natural gas company Gazprom has yet to book additional capacity on the Yamal-Europe pipeline. European markets are seeing a supply-side crunch, though recent shipments of LNG from the US helped...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Yearender 2021: World can learn from India's climate commitments

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): India introduced multi-faceted initiatives to mitigate climate change - from the world's largest railway carrier becoming Net-Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emission through LEDs it announced at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. India is putting climate change at...
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

The Ride So Far Of India's First Unicorn From Jaipur

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CarDekho happened in 2008 when brothers Anurag and Amit Jain, both IIT-Delhi graduates, had gone to New Delhi from Jaipur to buy their first BMW at an Auto Expo. They saw a lot of good cars and later when they searched for the information on them online, it wasn’t available. That prompted them to start the portal, CarDekho. The founders’ own need for information on cars and the lack thereof then paved the way for CarDekho.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Japan’s H-IIA Rocket Carries New Inmarsat Satellite Into Space

SINGAPORE–A new Inmarsat I-6 F1 satellite was successfully put into orbit by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on Dec 23. An H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 45 (F45) rocket blasted off from JAXA Tanegashima Space Center at 12:32 a.m. local time. Separation was completed 26 min. later, followed by... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mix929.com

Taiwan govt OKs Taiwan Semiconductor’s new chip plant in Japan

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has received approval to set up a chip plant in Japan, Taiwan’s investment commission of the ministry of economic affairs, which approved the investment, said in a statement on Monday. World No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC said last month it would...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom Neft, Lukoil in Yamal-Nenets JV

The companies teamed up to explore parts of the far north of Russia. Russian energy companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft said December 28 they formed a joint venture to develop oil and natural gas in the Yamal-Nenets autonomous district. A $706mn transaction creates a joint venture to develop the Nadym-Pur-Tazovsky...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

European gas moderating slightly: press

New LNG supplies, milder weather, are helping keep a lid on prices. European natural gas prices fell December 27 for a fourth consecutive day, Bloomberg news agency reported, on the back of the expected arrival of new shipments of LNG from the US and milder weather. From record levels above...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Uncertainty versus clarity: oil & gas in 2022

As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. As the world goes into 2022 amid the spread of a new strain of COVID, there are significant uncertainties for hydrocarbons. The lack of clarity on how dangerous this new strain complicates any forecasting exercises, as oil demand in 2022 will ultimately depend on the extent of lockdowns and other cautionary measures. OPEC+ has so far shown a reluctance to increase oil supply beyond the schedule agreed on in the summer. This is despite calls from the US and oil-importing countries for OPEC to lower oil prices. It is our view that OPEC+ will continue to effectively help the market, making sure there is no excess supply. At the moment, the group’s production is set to reach reference levels in September 2022. In our view, should there be a drop in demand, OPEC+ will be willing to amend their current plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Japan’s emperor prays for pandemic dead in New Year message

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is offering prayers for those who died during the pandemic, taking to video for the second straight year for his New Year’s greeting. Before the pandemic, the imperial palace in central Tokyo would open at the start of each year to cheering, flag-waving crowds. That has been canceled this year to curb coronavirus infections. Sitting before a bonsai tree with his wife Masako, Naruhito on Saturday praised and thanked doctors and other health care workers. Japan has recorded more than 18,000 COVID-19-related deaths, but the pace of deaths has fallen in recent months. He also voiced worries about the fast-spreading omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil expects Q4 boost from higher natural gas

Higher natural gas and oil prices could increase earnings by $1.9bn from Q3. US supermajor ExxonMobil said December 30 it expects higher global natural gas prices could boost its Q4 2021 earnings by as much a $1.1bn, with higher crude prices contributing up to another $800mn in earnings. In a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

