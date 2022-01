As we head into the new year, it's time to talk about al the things that will be popular amongst the fashion scene for the year ahead. Today's topic: jewelry trends. Jewelry items tend to last longer than clothing since they can be worn more often than your clothes, but certain styles still tend to reign in popularity more than others. It's been a minute since designers previewed their Spring/Summer 2022 collections, so I decided to give myself (and you) a refresh on the jewelry items that came down the runways. From Prada arm cuffs to Paco Rabanne body chains, there were a lot of unique jewelry items that acted as the perfect touch to each model's look.

