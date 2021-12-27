‘NCIS’ Actor Michael Nouri Also Appeared in ‘New Orleans’ Iteration

We are getting more and more excited about Lucas Black’s new film. And the NCIS: New Orleans alum hasn’t been shy about hyping it up on social media. There’s a good chance that you know who Lucas Black is by now. Most of us recognize him thanks to his role on the CBS military drama, NCIS: New Orleans. A spin-off of the original NCIS series, Black starred on the show from 2014-2019 where he portrayed Special Agent Christopher LaSalle. If not there, perhaps you know Lucas Black from his appearances in other movies and television shows. He has been in things like American Gothic, Sling Blade, Flash, Crazy in Alabama, All the Pretty Horses, Friday Night Lights, Jarhead, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Get Low, Legion, and Seven Days in Utopia.

