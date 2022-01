ATTENTION SUSAN ESTRICH EDITORS: THE FOLLOWING COLUMN IS BEING TRANSMITTED EARLY IN LIGHT OF THE HOLIDAY. THANK YOU. -- CREATORS. For too much of my life, New Year's resolutions were all about diets. One year, after I had half-tamed the monster, I managed to monetize my obsession by writing and, most importantly, personally marketing a diet book. It was a guarantee, of sorts: unlike Oprah, I figured I'd be too embarrassed to show my face or figure if I gained it all back. Which I didn't, but I struggled, until five years ago when chronic stomachaches and botched stomach surgery combined to, almost literally, kill my appetite. Food gives me stomachaches. The more I eat, the richer it is, the worse I feel. It is no longer my friend. I've had to search for new resolutions, like drinking enough water and eating enough protein. Boring stuff.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 HOURS AGO