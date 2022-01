Lots of people take steps to weatherproof their vehicles. Most of the time, however, the focus is on what can be done to protect the outside of the car. In a country like Canada that sees more than its fair share of harsh winter conditions, weatherproofing the interior of your vehicle should be right up there with taking care of the exterior. It’s much less expensive and time-consuming to preemptively protect your car’s floors, seats, and electronics than it is to have to replace or repair them once they’re damaged. Take a look at our top recommendations for guarding your car’s interior from the rigors of Canadian weather which can all be found on eBay Motors.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO