Teenagers whose parents smoke are four times as likely to take up smoking, according to a new Government campaign.The Better Health Smoke Free campaign highlights research that shows the impact adult smokers have on the young people in their lives.According to analysis revealed by the campaign, young teenagers who grow up with a caregiver who smokes are four times as likely to smoke themselves.Indeed, 4.9% of young teenagers whose caregivers smoke also smoke regularly, versus 1.2% of those whose caregivers do not.As part of the campaign the NHS has released a film where health experts discuss the link between adult...

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO