Winter officially began on December 21 — even here in South Carolina when highs on December 21 can be in the 70s as easily as they can be below freezing. The winter solstice marks the shortest day — the least amount of sunlight — during the year. From this point on, the days will get longer. The winter solstice reminds us that we all need to slow down, and like plants, enter a period of rest. Many people think of this as a good time to reconnect with nature — and a time to restore some balance to an overcommitted holiday season.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO