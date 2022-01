The City of Dayton has updated its website, which make its debut in January 2022. Over the past four months, the City’s staff and its website developer, Daniel Shields, have worked to modernize the website to create a full redesign that is more attractive and user-friendly than the current site. City staff has updated and added new, interactive content, including a new blog page and calendar that will provide the latest news and information about the City of Dayton, its boards, businesses, and citzens.

DAYTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO