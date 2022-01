NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee currently ranks 4th in the nation for new deaths due to COVID-19 according to the latest data compiled by federal agencies. The State Profile Report for Tennessee is comprised of data from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, White House COVID-19 Task Force, and other health agencies. According to the report ending for the week of December 10, Tennessee ranks 4th in the nation for new deaths with a rate of 5.9 per 100,000 persons.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO