The Penguins coaching staff may need to start bringing baseball gloves to the rink each morning with all of the curveballs they've been thrown lately. "I think we've just grown accustomed to expect it," Mike Sullivan said after Friday's practice at PPG Paints Arena. "And whatever comes our way, we'll try to make the best decisions to continue to accomplish our goals and improve and get better as a team, and to prepare the team for what we're up against in the short term. We'll just have to be ready to adapt."

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO