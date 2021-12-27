ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineers Reveal Uniforms for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By Christopher Hall
 5 days ago

On Sunday night, the West Virginia University football program unveiled the uniform combination they will wear against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Tuesday at 10:15 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRyBF_0dWUnRrG00

The Mountaineers will don the traditional road uniform with blue helmets, white jerseys and gold pants.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Morgantown, WV
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

