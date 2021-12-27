ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Free Switch Online Trials Are Available To My Nintendo Members (North America)

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a My Nintendo member located in North America, then you might be one of the eligible users who can currently redeem a free Nintendo Switch Online trial. It'll last up to seven days and will cost you zero - yes, that's right zero - Platinum Points. This is...

Inverse

Nintendo Switch Online servers down? 4 tips to fix your account outage

Nintendo Switch is once again one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season. With that massive influx of sales, however, the hardware maker anticipates some new Switch owners may not be able to create the Nintendo Account required to connect to the internet and use the Nintendo eShop. In this guide, we’ll outline what you can do if you experience account creation issues. These four tips aren’t guaranteed to solve all your problems, but they’re worth considering nonetheless.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Nintendo warns Switch Online servers will be offline over Christmas

Nintendo warns gamers who buy a Switch this Christmas that the servers may be down that day. The warning was shared through the Japanese customer service account, meaning it has been translated as:. “This weekend, access will be concentrated on the Nintendo Account server and the Nintendo Account is not...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Nintendo Switch Online: Paper Mario 64 Is Suffering From Frame Drops

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has had a rough start since it launched in October, and it looks like the issues are continuing with the addition of Paper Mario 64. The Expansion Pack adds a collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to Nintendo Switch Online. When the Expansion Pack was first announced, players criticized the cost and lack of games. The announcement video became Nintendo’s most disliked YouTube video of all time. Upon release, things didn’t fare much better. Many of the Nintendo 64 and Genesis games suffered from severe performance issues. Paper Mario 64 is reportedly suffering from frame drops.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's Indie World Holiday Sale Is Live, Up To 75% Off Some Of The Best Indie Games (North America)

Nintendo of America has launched a sale featuring 30 indie titles, including discounts on such critical darlings as Hades, Oxenfree, Streets of Rage 4, and a whole bunch more. Below is a full list of the games available along with the discounted price. Click on the column headers to organise in alphabetical order or by price, and click on the game title to find out more about any of the games via our reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Best 3 Player Nintendo Switch Games (2021)

Mario Kart is the classic split-screen multiplayer game, and the Switch version of 8 is comfortably the best option. It includes all the DLC tracks and characters, adds the ability to hold an additional item, and looks better than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: The Story Of The Game Genie, The Cheat Device Nintendo Tried (And Failed) To Kill

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: From Famicom Disk System To Switch - The Evolution Of Nintendo's Miis

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: A Look Back At Nintendo's Long History Of Art, Music And Game Making Software

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: Treasure Games That Need Switch Ports Or Sequels

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo's eShop Experienced Outages Over Christmas (Again)

If you've had any issues over the past few days accessing the Nintendo eShop, creating Nintendo accounts, using certain subscription services, downloading or playing games online - you weren't alone. In the lead-up to the holiday period, Nintendo (kind of) warned everyone they might experience some issues, and sure enough, the company's servers buckled under the sheer volume of people trying to access its online services when Christmas day did arrive.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Soapbox: Nintendo Pocket Football Club Really Needs A Sequel On Switch

Nintendo Pocket Football Club was one of my highlights on the 3DS and it’s about time we got a sequel to ParityBit’s simple football management sim on the Switch. Yes, I’m well aware that Football Manager Touch is available on the Switch, with its real-world players, teams, and leagues, but it lacks the Nintendo charm and more simplistic touch of Pocket Football Club that makes it better for casual players and those who are put off by the serious nature of Football Manager. While the 3DS download game wasn’t perfect, a new Nintendo Pocket Football Club on Switch could build upon its foundations and give us budding armchair managers the chance to prove to everyone that our tactical know-how isn’t just Twitter talk. Move aside Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, and Antonio Conte, it’s our time to helm the dugout. And hopefully, this time, North America could get in on the action, too.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: Doki Doki Literature Club Creator On Revisiting The Club Members In 'Plus'

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: Remember When People Thought Switch Would Fail?

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES

