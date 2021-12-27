Free Switch Online Trials Are Available To My Nintendo Members (North America)

Nintendo Pocket Football Club was one of my highlights on the 3DS and it’s about time we got a sequel to ParityBit’s simple football management sim on the Switch. Yes, I’m well aware that Football Manager Touch is available on the Switch, with its real-world players, teams, and leagues, but it lacks the Nintendo charm and more simplistic touch of Pocket Football Club that makes it better for casual players and those who are put off by the serious nature of Football Manager. While the 3DS download game wasn’t perfect, a new Nintendo Pocket Football Club on Switch could build upon its foundations and give us budding armchair managers the chance to prove to everyone that our tactical know-how isn’t just Twitter talk. Move aside Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, and Antonio Conte, it’s our time to helm the dugout. And hopefully, this time, North America could get in on the action, too.

