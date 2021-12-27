Asian stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...

