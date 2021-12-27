Bulls win 3rd straight game, defeat Pacers 113-105

Multi-team trades have become relatively commonplace in the NBA, with multiple players often moving to new destinations due to those transactions. However, they're not easy to get over the finish line, as a multi-team trade has to give multiple franchises satisfactory returns. In this article, we provide a 4-team trade...
A Bulls storyline during the dark days of their rebuild is coming full circle. Chicago will sign forward/center Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported Wednesday afternoon
AfterChicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer, a one-legged heave to lead the Bulls to a 108-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon, he stood several steps behind the 3-point line and raised both arms in the air. While his teammates charged toward...
An offensive outburst steered the Chicago Bulls to their season-high fifth straight win on Wednesday night. The Bulls look to keep the streak and their rhythm intact Friday when the visit the Indiana Pacers in a New Year's Eve matinee. Chicago shot a season-best 61.9 percent while dishing a season-high...
We didn’t get the Bulls on Christmas this year, but we get them on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day! It kind of stinks that today’s game is a 2:00 pm tip, but Bulls basketball on NYE is Bulls basketball on NYE. I guess I’ll just have to start my celebration a bit earlier, hopefully with a Bulls win in Indiana!
DeMar DeRozan may have won the game for the Chicago Bulls on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, but he knows it won’t be possible without one of his teammates: Coby White. DeRozan gave White a ton of credit for keeping the Bulls in the game despite his struggles early in the contest. As DeRozan had […] The post DeMar DeRozan speaks out on real hero in Bulls’ win vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan made a 28-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Chicago Bulls a 108-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, hitting 8 of 24 shots and 11 of 12 free throws. Coby White added 24 points, and Zach LaVine had 17 to help Chicago win its sixth consecutive game.
The Bulls have ruined many a New Years Eve before, but now they are fun and good and on a 5-game winning streak. Sure it’s been over some protocols-ravaged teams, and they have another one today, but they’re taking care of business and padding their stats in the process, as now the Bulls are up to 4th best offense in the league.
The Chicago Bulls have been red hot this year as they currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been a solid team this season with DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Lonzo Ball leading the way. On Friday, DeRozan might have earned the shot of the year after hitting an insane game-winner to defeat the Indiana Pacers.
The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways on Tuesday night after a win over the Houston Rockets as visitors. The Purple and Gold snapped a 5-game losing streak, getting the 17th victory of the season. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double in a game that saw Bron...
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
The Brooklyn Nets are flying high at 23-9 and that’s without one of their best players in Kyrie Irving. Thankfully for them, he’s returning to the team to play in road games and James Harden knows just how vital that will be to the Nets’ success. Speaking...
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
