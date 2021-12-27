Spurs set season-high, blitz short-handed Pistons, 144-109

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat’s Wednesday night game against the San Antonio Spurs has been postponed by the NBA. The team announced on Twitter that it would be rescheduled for another day. They did not five a reason for the postponement. The news comes as six Heat players are now out of the line-up and into COVID protocols. That list includes captain Udonis Haslem, Max Strus, Zylan Cheatham, Kyle Lowery, PJ Tucker, and Gabe Vincent.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO