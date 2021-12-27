ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Hebron High School Marching Band Heads To California For The Tournament Of Roses Parade

By Nicole Nielsen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIbje_0dWUfFE600

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Tomorrow, the Hebron High School marching band embarks on a New Year’s Day Adventure.

The band out of Carrollton leaves for Pasadena, California and the opportunity to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade.

This doesn’t happen every year; Hebron is one of only six Dallas-area bands invited to perform in this parade in more than 50 years.

“It’s just fantastic… to be able to travel with them,” Hebron High School band director Andy Sealy said.

Band members will march the five-and-a-half mile parade route on New Year’s Day.

The equipment is already on the road to California, pulling out from North Texas yesterday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
California State
City
Pasadena, TX
Carrollton, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Marching Band#School Band#The Band#Highschool#Hebron High School
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy