Wayne Thiebaud, celebrated American painter, dies age 101

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar Holland, CNN | Joe Sutton, CNN and Carma Hassan, CNN. Artist Wayne Thiebaud, whose paintings breathed color into the everyday symbols of post-war America, has died age 101, according to a statement from the University of California, Davis, where he taught for more than 40 years. Known for...

Legendary artist Wayne Thiebaud passes away in hometown of Sacramento at age 101

Wayne Thiebaud, the renowned artist who called Sacramento home but whose work was showcased in exhibitions and on gallery walls across the world, died on Christmas at age 101. Thiebaud’s iconic paintings of California topography and everyday pleasures like picnic food, cake and ice cream represented a distinctive slice of 20th century pop art. He broke through as a major artist in the early 1960s, but according to his gallery never adopted the mantle of American Pop artist, instead preferring “to describe himself as a traditional painter of illusionistic forms.”
Wayne Thiebaud: Hometown Hero

I like to think that Mr. Wayne Thiebaud and I have a few things in common. We both call the city of trees—Sacramento—home. I share his preferences for black coffee, yellow peaches, and the circus pancakes at Pancake Circus. We both frequently make the drive to and from San Francisco. The first time he drove to SFMOMA was in 1942, seven years after its opening. He recalls transporting paintings, including Salvador Dalí’s Oedipus Complex (1930), shortly thereafter for an exhibition he was involved with at the annual California State Fair in Sacramento. The truth is, where I’m from, Thiebaud is a local hero. With more than eighty years of experience as an artist and teacher, he is one of the most valuable sources of artistic wisdom living today. Over the last year I’ve had the humble privilege of coming along for the ride as he curated an exhibition at SFMOMA entitled Wayne Thiebaud: Artist’s Choice.
‘A great gift to the world’: California, art community pay tribute to Wayne Thiebaud

Reaction continued to pour in from California and across the art world upon the death of Wayne Thiebaud. The luminary artist whose iconic works from vividly colorful confections to soaring city streets and meandering landscapes celebrated the everyday and who dedicated his life to teaching a new generation of artists died Christmas Day at his Sacramento home. Thiebaud was 101.
Sacramento art icon, Wayne Thiebaud dies at 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California painter Wayne Thiebaud died on Saturday at 101 years old in his Sacramento home. His gallery, Acquavella, confirmed the artist's passing with a post on Instagram. "An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and...
For Wayne Thiebaud, happiness was a solid morning of painting in his Sacramento studio

Wayne Thiebaud was not Gary Cooper or Cary Grant — but in 1961, he strode through Manhattan and into my parents’ life as if he were. His arrival from Sacramento at the gallery of my father, Allan Stone, was one of dramatic caution. Wayne had the quiet elegance of a film star who had delivered the goods and would be leaving soon, after a visit to the Frick and Whitney museums.
