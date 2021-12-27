ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FIGHT! Frustrated Washington Players Jon Allen & Daron Payne Battle as Cowboys Widen Lead

By Mike Fisher
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209z79_0dWUdWun00

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Washington Football Team is in the middle of a losing fight against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night here at AT&T Stadium. And the WFT is in the middle of a fight on its own sideline as well.

The frustration of being way beyond the hated NFC East-rival Cowboys - who earlier in the day clinched the division title - obviously and boiled over in a way that led to a fight between two teammates.

Dallas had just finished scoring yet another touchdown to go up 28-7 (moments later the Cowboys would increase that lead to 36-7 with a few minutes remaining in the first half) when the WFT sideline became a scene.

The jousting competitors were defensive line mates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Payne was seen talking to Allen, who was sitting next to him on Washington's shipped-in benches. Payne then stood to his feet and then poked a finger into the face of the still-seated Allen.

NFL Icon John Madden Dead at 85; 'He WAS Football,' Says Roger Goodell

"Nobody loved football more than Coach.'' - Roger Goodell on the passing of John Madden.

5 hours ago

Jerry Jones Trolls Washington Football Team ... and Its Bench

Cowboys get last laugh in heated bench tit-for-tat

10 hours ago

How Washington Can Make the Playoffs

Winning out and help from others teams is WFT's playoff recipe

12 hours ago

That crossed a line ... and Allen rose to his feet and threw a punch at Payne.

Teammates then were required to step in and separate the two men following the punch thrown by Allen.

“That escalated way too much,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said.

Notably, not only are Allen and Payne teammates on the WFT, but they were also teammates in college at Alabama, each of them becoming first-round picks by the WFT in back-to-back years.

The Washington Football Team has faced uphill battles in many cases all season long. And now they've got a self-imposed issue to overcome.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Voice

Popular TV Reporter Dies At 44

A popular reporter has died at the age of 44. ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from complications with colon cancer, according to a report from ESPN. His wife, Caitlin, died two years ago after years of treatments and complications from melanoma,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The US Sun

Who are John Madden’s children?

JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Nfc East#Wft#Nbc
The Spun

Vikings Announce New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a huge boost to their offense ahead of Sunday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that running back Dalvin Cook has been activated off the COVID list. Cook is now eligible to return to the team to prepare for Minnesota’s game against the Packers on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
thefocus.news

Why did John Madden not fly? The real reasons behind his road trips

NFL legend John Madden has passed away at age 85, and some are only just discovering that he always travelled by bus. So why did he not fly?. Today is a sombre day for the world of sports, particulary football. Oakland Raiders’ iconic coach and sportscaster John Madden passsed away...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewjournal.com

Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden expressed his condolences on Wednesday on the death of legendary Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden. In a text, Gruden wrote: “He was what football and the Raiders are all about. God Bless the Madden family.”. Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1968...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy