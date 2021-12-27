NFL world reacts to Washington teammates fighting each other on sideline in Dallas

Washington is in Dallas tonight taking on the Cowboys in what quickly became a laugher with Dak Prescott and Co. taking a 42-7 lead into halftime.

That’s not the way WFT probably saw things going when they decided before the game to bring their own heated benches to Dallas for some reason but that’s where they stood after 30 minutes of really ugly football.

Things got so ugly that two WFT teammates – Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne (who were also teammates at Alabama) – got into a fight on the sideline. Allen threw a punch at Payne after Payne appeared to put his finger in Allen’s face but the punch didn’t really connect.

Teammates then stepped in and quickly separated the two but this wasn’t a good look at all.

