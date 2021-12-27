ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key to Hogs Now Squarely on KJ's Shoulders in Outback Bowl

By Andy Hodges
 5 days ago

Treylon Burks' absence will put the Hogs' offense squarely on KJ Jefferson's shoulders.

KJ Jefferson showed during the regular season he can play ... and win games.

Now he's going to have to lead an offense that doesn't have its biggest playmaker in the Outback Bowl on Saturday in Tampa against Penn State.

Treylon Burks made the big plays and was Jefferson's go-to guy during an 8-4 season.

It's not exactly a big secret that finding a playmaking wide receiver to replace what the Arkansas offense is missing now is the biggest question in the bowl game and next season.

Right behind that is who can help Jefferson out.

KJ Jefferson is going to have to figure out a way to make Hogs' offense work.

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Don't fall into that old argument the running game is the answer. Penn State will probably load the box and either Jefferson is going to have to do it with his legs or somebody is going to show they can make big plays consistently.

Warren Thompson is the obvious choice. He's got the size and experience to do a lot of what Burks provided. But he hasn't shown in the regular season that's a realistic possibility.

That may not all be his fault. Jefferson and Burks were roommates as freshmen and their connection was one of those that can't be replaced because it was years playing together and knowing each other well.

But Jefferson is going to be the key to making something work against the Nittany Lions. That just goes with playing quarterback.

We're all guessing at the plan.

AJ Green's one of four running backs Hogs will need against Penn State.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Images

As with most game plans, though, the Hogs will try to run the ball with a combination of Dominique Johnson, Trelon Smith, AJ Green and Raheim Sanders.

Jefferson ran the ball effectively early in the season, but by the end of the year they weren't wanting him to drop a shoulder and try to run over people as much. It takes a toll, but Jefferson is much healthier now.

Until the Hogs show a playmaking threat that can do what Burks did, they are going to gang up to shut down the running attack.

Which is going to put the responsibility on Jefferson to figure out something.

KJ Jefferson's running ability may be needed in Outback Bowl on Saturday.

Arkansas Communications

Kendal Briles can only dial up so many plays. Most of the time he doesn't have a clue who's going to end up with the ball on whatever play he signals in.

It's going to be up to KJ.

And how he handles it will result in the Hogs winning or losing this bowl game.

We'll talk about the 2022 season in a couple of months, but the guess is that's still going to be the biggest question then, too.

