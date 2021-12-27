Today in History

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2021. There are four days left in the year. Birthdays: Actor John Amos is 82. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 77. Singer Tracy Nelson is 77. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 73. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 72. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is...

Silicon Valley

Names we won’t forget: Famous people who died in 2021

Scores of notable people around the globe passed away in 2021. They came from all corners and all walks of life. George Whitmore, 89: The longtime conservationist, who helped establish the Kaiser Wilderness and the California Wilderness Act of 1984, was a member of the first team to scale El Capitan at Yosemite; Jan. 1.
NFL
State
Hawaii State
MilitaryTimes

USS Montgomery blue crew CO and XO fired

The commanding officer and executive officer of the littoral combat ship Montgomery’s blue crew were relieved of command Thursday “due to a loss of confidence in their ability to command.”. An official statement on the firing of the CO, Cmdr. Richard Zamberlan, and his second-in command, Cmdr. Phillip...
MILITARY
Deadline

Joe Biden Mourns Betty White: “She Was A Lovely Lady”

UPDATED, with additional comments: President Joe Biden addressed the death of Betty White in speaking to reporters on Friday, reflecting the national impact her passing has had on the culture. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden said. First Lady Jill Biden said, “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad.” Later, the president tweeted, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.” Betty White brought a smile to the lips...
U.S. POLITICS
WKBN

Vivaldi opera gets premiere nearly 300 years late

The Catholic Church and the northern Italian city of Ferrara made their peace Thursday with Antonio Vivaldi nearly 300 years after the city’s archbishop effectively canceled the staging of one of his operas, sending the famed Baroque composer into debt for his final years in exile.
PERFORMING ARTS
Person
Yasser Arafat
Person
Tovah Feldshuh
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Dian Fossey
Person
Karla Bonoff
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Boston Globe

Poland’s president says he will veto media bill opposed by US

WARSAW — Wary of jeopardizing Poland’s relations with the United States, its closest ally and military protector, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, on Monday announced that he would veto a contentious media bill that could have led to an American-owned television station losing its license. The veto frustrated...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston Globe

Training civilians, Ukraine nurtures a resistance in waiting

KYIV — In a pine forest not far from Ukraine’s capital, a mock battle raged. Commanders barked orders. Figures in camouflage huddled behind trees. A soldier fell to the ground, yelling for help. His cries provided the cue for Anastasia Biloshitska, 25, to run into the line of...
MILITARY
Boston Globe

The Globe’s 10 most read stories of 2021

Another turbulent year has come to a close. 2021 began with the deadly Capitol insurrection, the historic second impeachment of former president Donald Trump for his role in the attack, and the inauguration of Joe Biden as president. It also saw the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the introduction...
BOSTON, MA
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis O’Dell, Beatles Film Producer, Dies at 98

Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie A Hard Day’s Night and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98. Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom. Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night, the Fab Four’s first film, and How I Won the War, in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor. He produced the 1967 Beatles film Magical Mystery Tour, as well as The Magic Christian, which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr. O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside. O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Hopeful political signs from Central and South America

Two recent presidential elections in Latin America resulted in important milestones: Xiomara Castro is poised to become the first female president of Honduras, while Gabriel Boric, 35, will be Chile’s youngest president. Beyond those historic occasions, there’s another remarkable dimension to the two victories: They represent a huge win...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Veteran US actress Betty White dies aged 99

US actress Betty White has died aged 99.The award-winning actress, best known for starring as Rose in 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, died less than a month before her 100th birthday.She appeared in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth, during a career spanning more than 80 years.The screen veteran was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, having started out in 1939.She has also written several books and has won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Betty White, an ageless TV star, was America's sweetheart

Betty White was America’s naughty sweetheart.With a wholesome smile and a dirty joke she charmed millions of viewers decade after decade, rising from $50-a-week to ageless superstar who advised her fans, “Don’t try to be young. Just open your mind.”Even in her 90s, in defiance of time and expectations, she still enjoyed a cocktail before dinner, a weekly poker night and wide-eyed interest in the world around her. “There are so many things I won’t live long enough to find out about, but I’m still curious about them,” she declared.It helped that she only needed four hours of sleep each...
CELEBRITIES

