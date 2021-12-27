ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENNAII (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant near Chennai in India will stay shut for three more days,...

wibqam.com

Reuters

Strikes shut down UPM pulp and paper plants in Finland

HELSINKI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Some 3,000 workers at Finnish forestry group UPM went on strike on Saturday, shutting plants, the company said on Saturday. Three unions representing paper workers, managerial staff and electricians had previously warned they would strike if a new agreement about wages and working conditions was not reached before the previous agreement ended on Dec. 31.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Apple Suspends Production at an India Foxconn Plant due to Poor Working Conditions

Investing.com - Apple ( NASDAQ :AAPL) dealt a shot across the bow to one of its suppliers after uncovering deficient working conditions. The tech giant suspended operations for its iPhone product line at Foxconn in Sriperumbudur, India, until the inadequate working conditions are addressed. Reuters reported that protests erupted earlier...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Apple placing Foxconn's India plant on probation following investigation

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said it is placing the southern India factory of its manufacturing partner, Foxconn, on probation after the tech giant and Foxconn found that some of its worker living spaces and dining rooms had substandard conditions, Reuters reported. At this point, it's unclear what Apple (AAPL) means by probation,...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Foxconn to restructure management at India iPhone plant

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group on Wednesday said it was restructuring its local management at its Sriperumbudur facility in southern India after it found some issues at its offsite dormitory facilities. The factory in Tamil Nadu has been at the centre of a mass food-poisoning incident...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple supplier Foxconn’s India plant has been shut down for three additional days, officials to investigate workers’ living conditions

Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, India was recently shut down for a week due to a food poisoning incident that left 150 employees hospitalized which in turn, led to protests bringing production at the plant to a standstill. According to a new report, the weeklong closure has been extended by an additional three days.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Fudzilla

Foxconn in food poisoning row in India

Police in India have released dozens of those detained for blocking a key highway in a protest against food poisoning at the Apple supplier Foxconn. India is among the countries, such as Mexico and Vietnam, that are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to minimise the impact of the trade war between China and the United States.
ADVOCACY
imore.com

Report: Foxconn's Chennai, India plant to remain closed following protests

Apple partner Foxconn is dealing with an Indian factory closure. The Chennai Foxconn plant is closed due to a recent food poisoning incident and subsequent protest. The same Chennai plant is expected to begin iPhone 13 production in February. Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn will see its Chennai, India plan remain...
ADVOCACY
wibqam.com

