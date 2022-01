A leech who pulled a three-inch leech from the throat of a toddler say they believe it had been living inside and feeding off her for months.The three-year-old had been suffering a nosebleeds and a cough for three months before she was treated.The child eventually coughed so hard their mother looked in the back of their throat and spotted the leech.Dr Jason Brotherton, who saw the child after they were admitted to hospital in Kenya last month, said the leech had likely entered the youngster’s throat when they drank contaminated water.It would have been much smaller when ingested but ended...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO