Katherine D. Wick; Daniel F. McAuley; Joseph E. Levitt; Jeremy R. Beitler; Djillali Annane; Elisabeth D. Riviello; Carolyn S. Calfee; Michael A. Matthay. Identifying new effective treatments for the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including COVID-19 ARDS, remains a challenge. The field of ARDS investigation is moving increasingly toward innovative approaches such as the personalization of therapy to biological and clinical sub-phenotypes. Additionally, there is growing recognition of the importance of the global context to identify effective ARDS treatments. This review highlights emerging opportunities and continued challenges for personalizing therapy for ARDS, from identifying treatable traits to innovative clinical trial design and recognition of patient-level factors as the field of critical care investigation moves forward into the twenty-first century.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO