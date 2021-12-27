ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' home cooking helps NFC East champs rediscover groove

By Calvin Watkins The Dallas Morning News
 5 days ago
ARLINGTON — The NFC East title was secured before kickoff.

All that was left was the game. Dallas didn’t mess around with Washington. Instead, the Cowboys took charge early by scoring six first-half touchdowns, using that cushion to roll for a 56-14 victory on Sunday night.

With that we have five things of note from the blowout victory:

Defense, defense and more defense

What more can be said about the defense? DeMarcus Lawrence had a pick-6, avoiding a sliding Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke from crashing into him prior to reaching the end zone. Dallas’ defense has scored six touchdowns this season, setting a franchise record.

Trevon Diggs had another INT, this time on the first pass play of the game for Washington. He’s got 11 on the season, tying a franchise mark set by Everson Walls in 1981.

Micah Parsons got his 13th sack of the season. When the night was over the Cowboys created two turnovers, got four sacks and blocked a punt for a TD.

The offense has returned

So what’s up with that slump? Dak Prescott completed his first 11 passes and finished 28-of-39 for 330 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Prescott was having so much fun he threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to swing tackle Terence Steele late in the first half.

And with 10 seconds left, instead of kicking a field goal, coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for another score. So Prescott found Amari Cooper with a 13-yard TD strike for a 42-7 lead. The offense, which produced five touchdowns the previous three games, scored five in the first half Sunday.

Oh yeah, the division title

The Cowboys clinched the NFC Eastern division title before kickoff. It was officially sealed when Las Vegas defeated Denver. Dallas won the tiebreaker over Philadelphia via the NFL’s strength of victory metric.

Now with the division title secured, what’s next? Well, at worst the Cowboys will have the No. 4 seed going into the postseason. Dallas holds the No. 2 seed, behind Green Bay.

With two games remaining on the schedule, home against Arizona and at Philadelphia, there’s a chance the Cowboys can move to the No. 1 seed or maintain their current place. Also, the Cowboys will host a playoff game, a good thing for a team that plays well at home.

So who is the NFL’s DPOY?

Sunday night was a game where Parsons and Diggs showed off in front of a national audience. It’s a mere formality that Parsons will win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. So what about Defensive Player of the Year?

Diggs has 11 INTs, with two touchdowns, and is one of the NFL’s best young corners. Parsons? Man, where would this team be without him? Parsons has 13 sacks. Just an incredible season. Who do you go with?

Amari wanted the ball and ...

It was a mini dust-up between Amari Cooper and the team this past week when he asked for more touches. Well, on the first offensive play of the game, the Cowboys targeted Cooper. When the contest was over, Cooper finished with seven catches for 85 yards and one touchdown. He also had a few drops.

Cooper’s request for more touches in the passing game wasn’t out of line, as it was done with some class. And he delivered.

