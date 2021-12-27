ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

WM: Parent of all Virtues

By Dirk Cardwell ’93
wabash.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe love of wisdom has led philosophers to explore the questions that relate to who we are and what our purpose is for ages. The love of wisdom urges us to think about the meaning of life, acquiring knowledge, our own sense of morality, and reality. Philosophy informs our political, religious,...

www.wabash.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Odessa American

PARENTING: Avoiding parental guilt

Guilt comes in many forms and for various reasons, but when it comes to parenting, it is one of the most challenging byproducts of making tough parental decisions. The definition of guilt varies but is generally thought of as the unpleasant feelings of self-criticism and disesteem that results from acts, impulses, or thoughts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
stjohnsource.com

Virtue of the Week: Discernment

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Discernment. Discernment is accessing the wisdom of our intuition to discover what is essential...
SOCIETY
stjohnsource.com

The Virtue of the Week: Empathy

Virtue of the Week focuses on building peaceful and caring communities through understanding and fostering the practice of virtues. The Source supports the Virtues Project and will publish one virtue developed by the project each week. Empathy. Empathy is the ability to put ourselves in another’s place and to understand...
SOCIETY
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Cicero, IN
Crawfordsville, IN
Society
City
Crawfordsville, IN
pwrker

5 Reasons Why Narcissists Run From Their Partners

The reason why Narcissists do this is to get as far away from their partner’s “toxicity.”. The Narcissist’s immaturity creates dishonesty with you as well as themselves. Remember that Narcissism is a developmental/personality disorder, prompted by abuse. Their behaviors are dictated by the false cognitions of their inner, wounded child. The Narcissist learned that they are perpetually unsafe, and at the first sign of unhappiness in a relationship, they don’t have the wisdom to reasonably examine the motivations of themselves and others.
Indy100

QAnon conspiracy theorist believes that if everyone catches Omicron then the pandemic will end

The Omicron variant that emerged over the last few months has proved to be more contagious than previous Covid-19 mutations. As Omicron makes its way across the United States, more and more people are succumbing to the virus—with cases rising across the country. Although this newest variant is believed to be a milder form than previous ones, its level of contagiousness has landed many people in the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Someone in my family won’t get the vaccine – should we still spend Christmas with them?

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s faced this difficulty this year. One of my family members, who’s in his 40s, has consistently refused to be vaccinated against Covid and will not be moved from his position. He will not explain his reasons for rejecting the vaccine, whether it is ideological or simply rebellion against the so-called “nanny state”.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Albert Schweitzer
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Literary Hub

The Ultimate Best Books of 2021 List

For good or for ill, no matter what happens in any given year—be it insurrection, new variants, the rise of #BookTok, or even a free Britney—the end-of-year lists will go on. And therefore, per Literary Hub tradition, we will count them. After all, didn’t 2021 teach us anything about the value of personal opinions vs. actual data? (No, actually, I’m sorry to say that it looks like it didn’t, but for the record: listen to the data.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
Pioneer Press

Stephen L. Carter: The 15 best nonfiction books of 2021

For the past several years I have been putting together a list of that year’s best nonfiction, with special attention to books that taught me things I didn’t know. This has been an exceptional year for serious books; perhaps being locked down is good for creativity. Never have I had such trouble winnowing my list to 15. Nevertheless, here are my picks, all highly recommended, presented in random order — as usual, no tyranny of the alphabet! — and concluding with my choice for best nonfiction book of the year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

People who are into astrology are more likely to be narcissistic, study finds

Whether you know your sun sign from your moon sign, you go into hiding when Mercury is in retrograde or if reading your horoscope is one of your favourite pastimes, new research has found that you could have a narcissistic personality trait.The finding is from a recent study published in the March 2022 issue of the journal, Personality and Individual Differences.The study was conducted by psychologists from Lund University in Sweden, and found that those who believed in astrology were more likely to be narcissistic and have lower IQ levels.Most (87 per cent) of the study’s 264 participants were female,...
SWEDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtues#Applied Ethics
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychreg.org

Don’t Underestimate the Virtues of Having Fun in Your Older Years

Retirement can be a tremendous relief. Finally, after decades of working, you have free time. But just because you have free time doesn’t mean you’ll know what to do with it. Mentally healthy hobbies are an excellent option for retirees looking to enjoy their newfound free time. Here’s...
PSYCHOLOGY
HeraldNet

Sid Roberts: Humility still a virtue; it’s just harder to see

It wasn’t too long ago that humility was considered by most Americans to be a virtue. Today however, somehow, hubris seems to have become much more fashionable in our country than humility. Astonishingly, it is now good sport to pridefully, and usually publicly, trash a person who holds a...
STANWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ellsworth American

Born to love, sin too Artist explores seven sins and virtues

BLUE HILL — “7&7” is the title of an upcoming art show, featuring Sedgwick artist Mary Barnes’ monoprint series exploring “the seven virtues and seven sins,” opening Tuesday, Jan. 4, and running through Jan. 29 at the Blue Hill Public Library. The artwork will be displayed in the Britton Gallery and Howard Room.
BLUE HILL, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy